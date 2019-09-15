|
|
|
Michael Joseph Sobol Sr., 90, of Philipsburg passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sept. 11, 2019 at The Village at Morrison's Cove in Martinsburg.
He was born Aug. 19, 1929 in Morrisdale, a son of Andrew and Pauline (Ballock) Sobol.
He's survived by two daughters, Jody L. Wargo and her husband, John Sr. of Naples, Fla., and Jill M. Burge and her husband, Doug of Osceola Mills and a son, Michael Jr. of Lebanon and his significant other, Trina Allen of Parkville, Md.
Private graveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Centre Cemetery in Osceola Mills, where the Rev. Dave Lewis officiated.
The Osceola Mills Honor Guard conducted graveside military honors.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, Osceola Mills, was in in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019