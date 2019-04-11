Michael R. Kawa, 78, died peacefully April 9, 2019 at his home in Houtzdale.



He was born Jan. 23, 1941 in Beccaria, the first son of Michael T. Kawa and Eva (Munjack) Kawa.



Michael was a member of the St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church of Houtzdale.



He served as a Specialist 4 in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. During his service, he was an auto mechanic instructor at West Point Academy every summer.



After his service, he was employed at Piper Aircraft, then as a miner for Associated Drilling and later Rushton Mining Co. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family.



Michael was a collector of many things and enjoyed showing off his 1970 Road Runner at car shows. He also enjoyed watching television, old movies and documentaries; he was well-versed on current events and loved his Yorkies.



He retired in 2001 from the Moshannon Valley Area School District where he had been employed as a custodian.



On Feb. 27, 1965, he married the former Kay Carol Dunlap, who survives at their home in Houtzdale.



Along with his wife, he's survived by sons, Michael Kawa Jr., Ralph Kawa and Troy Kawa and his daughter, Kimberly (Craig) Ludwig, all of Houtzdale.



Also surviving are five grandchildren, Mikala Kawa, Cassandra Kawa, Cole Kawa, Kalyn (Kristopher) Essick and Peyton Ludwig; his brothers, Thomas (Connie) Kawa and William (Sheilah) Kawa; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Grace Dunlap.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Scott Lill as celebrant.



Burial will follow in St. Barbara's Church Cemetery.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, 76 Emery Ave., Houtzdale, PA 16651.



Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019