Michael Stephen Petro, age 38 of Allport, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Pittsburgh as the result of a motor vehicle accident.



Born July 13, 1982 in Philipsburg, he was the son of John L, Jr. and Catherine A. (Berryman) Petro who survive in Allport.



There will be no public visitation.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



He will be laid to rest in St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.

