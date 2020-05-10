Michael W. "Mitch" Tocimak
1920 - 2020
Michael W. "Mitch" Tocimak, Jr., 100, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Michael was born on January 13, 1920, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Balanich) Tocimak.

A private funeral service will be held at the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill, with The Very Rev. C. Michael Simerick, officiating.

Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.

Published in Gant Daily from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
Funeral service
Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
