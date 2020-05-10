Michael W. "Mitch" Tocimak, Jr., 100, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Michael was born on January 13, 1920, a son of the late Michael and Anna (Balanich) Tocimak.



A private funeral service will be held at the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill, with The Very Rev. C. Michael Simerick, officiating.



Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store