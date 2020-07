Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred A. Hill, 86, of Madera passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.



Born February 21, 1934 in Sandy Ridge, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Moore) Phillips.



There will be no public visitation or service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store