Mildred L. Dillingham, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Oak Leaf Manor South Nursing Home in Millersville, PA.
She was born in Rockton, PA on January 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Lester and Leona (Kirk) Spicher.
Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private visitation and funeral service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.
Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020