Mildred L. Holmes Shaw, 94, of Windy Hill Village, PSL in Philipsburg, PA and formerly of Clearfield and Parsonville died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.



Born on November 17, 1925 in Brisbin, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles Martin, Jr. and Verda (Kephart) Martin. She married Charles Holmes on February 14, 1945, he preceded her in death on December 10, 1965. She married Emerson A. Shaw, Sr. on 15 July 1972 in Parsonville, PA: he preceded her in death on March 20, 1988.



The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. W. Dean Krause officiating at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F Cemtery in Brisbin, PA.



Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m to funeral time at the funeral home.

