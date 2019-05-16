|
Mildred Louise Womer, 87, of Bellefonte and formerly of State College, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home.
Born July 14, 1931 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine M. (Williams) Acton.
She's survived by two daughters, Marilyn Henninger of Belleville and Catherine M. "Kate" Crawford and her husband, Tim of Philipsburg and two sons, Robert S. Womer IV and his wife, Lori of State College and Joseph B. Womer of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., Philipsburg, with Pastor Renee Ford officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the funeral home.
