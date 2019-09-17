|
|
|
Mildred M. "Millie" Radzavich, 93, of DuBois died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born May 2, 1926 in Soldier, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Pruzinsky) Wascovich.
She's survived by two sons, David Radzavich and his wife, Elizabeth of Reynoldsville and Richard Radzavich and his wife, Eileen of Tonawanda, N.Y.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019