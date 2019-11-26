|
|
|
Mildred Woods (Kanouff) Smeal, 103, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
She was born Sept. 11, 1916 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Earl and Cora (Woods) Kanouff.
She's survived by her two sons, C. Duane (Mary O'Bresly) Smeal and Marvin (late Lillian Abbey) Smeal.
Friends may call, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Lane Funeral Home Inc., 8633 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
A graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton, with the Rev. Joseph and the Rev. Arlene Rohrbacker co-officiating.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019