Milford James "Jim" "Jim Crow" Wilsoncroft, 84, of Spring Valley, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Mr. Wilsoncroft was born December 1, 1935 in Philipsburg, the son of Clair D. and Mae E. (Lumadue) Wilsoncroft.
On August 29, 1959 he married Patsy L. Lumadue who preceded him in death on January 29, 2015.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict as an instrument mechanic on B26 aircraft.
Mr. Wilsoncroft had worked in coal mines, logging and trucking and was owner and operator of Spring Valley Auto Repair for 34 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, working in the garage and his cows.
Milford is survived by five children; Randy J. Wilsoncroft of West Decatur, Ronnie J. Wilsoncroft and his wife Tammy of Shawville, Robin L. Larson and her husband Tom, Renee L. Kelley and Rodney J. Wilsoncroft all of Spring Valley, sixteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, seven siblings; Wanda Lee Peoples of Curwnesville, Wilma Lou Welch of Olanta, Bonita Welker of Clearfield, Chester John Wilsoncroft and his wife Kim of Salem, WV, Sandy Gill and her husband George of Olanta, Larry Wilsoncroft of Olanta and Audrey Anslinger of Curwensville, numerous nieces and nephews and two brothers-in-law, Paul and Gary Lumadue.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, Andrew Wilsoncroft, a sister, Delphine Thompson and a son-in-law, Richard Ray "Rick" Kelley, Jr.
Graveside services will held at Spring Valley Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Stanley Wisor officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Because of the situation we are facing during these days and there is no formal service, condolences and cards may be sent to the Wilsoncroft Family, 1232 Valley Road, West Decatur, PA 16878.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020