|
|
|
Miriam J. Henry, 81, of Falls Creek died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at her home.
Born Nov. 14, 1937 in Rockton, she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Swope) Huey.
She's survived by her children, Don Henry and his wife, Courtney of Falls Creek, Cheryl Theisen and her husband, Jack of Brookville, Michael Henry and his wife, Renee of Falls Creek, Jody Henry of Reynoldsville and Kimberly Krach and her husband, Jeff of Falls Creek.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor David Neagele officiating.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019