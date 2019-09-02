Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam J. Henry


1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
Miriam J. Henry Obituary
Miriam J. Henry, 81, of Falls Creek died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at her home.

Born Nov. 14, 1937 in Rockton, she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Swope) Huey.

She's survived by her children, Don Henry and his wife, Courtney of Falls Creek, Cheryl Theisen and her husband, Jack of Brookville, Michael Henry and his wife, Renee of Falls Creek, Jody Henry of Reynoldsville and Kimberly Krach and her husband, Jeff of Falls Creek.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor David Neagele officiating.

Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.