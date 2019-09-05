|
Mitchell Koptchak, 60, of Phillipsburg died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Altoona.
Born Nov. 22, 1958 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late John and Alice (Kanour) Koptchak.
He's survived by one daughter, Stacy Lynn Koptchak of Osceola Mills and one son Mitchell Ryan Koptchak and his wife, Abbie of Philipsburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
Burial will be at the Centre Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019