|
|
|
Mona Jean Gray, 88, of Altoona died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Altoona Center for Nursing Care in Altoona.
Born March 1, 1932 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Dana and Ruth (Westover) Westover.
She's survived by one daughter, Kathy Boyd and her husband, Howard of Branson, Mo., and three sons, Gary Gray and his wife, Sabrina of Sevierville, Tenn., Pastor John Gray and his wife, Tammy of Altoona and Cash Gray III of Falling Timber (Van Omer), Pa.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Hope Community Church, 1520 11th St., Altoona, with Pastor John Gray officiating.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 until the hour of service at the church.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020