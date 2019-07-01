Home

Mona M. Welker


1951 - 2019
Mona M. Welker Obituary
Mona M. Welker, 68, of Shiloh died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Welker was born May 20, 1951 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie (Krise) Maines.

She's survived by her husband, Ernest Welker; a son, Roland Welker of Red Devil Alaska; and a daughter, Megan Francis and her husband, Matt of Lahaina, Hawaii.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiloh United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert S. Ludrowsky officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. Wednesday until the hour of services at the church.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 1 to July 3, 2019
