1/
Mona Ruth (Wilson) Hart
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona Ruth Wilson Hart, Age 88 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.

Born on January 15, 1932 in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry & Frances (Guiher) Wilson, Sr.

Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 AM and may be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome .

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved