Mona Ruth Wilson Hart, Age 88 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born on January 15, 1932 in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry & Frances (Guiher) Wilson, Sr.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 AM and may be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome
.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.