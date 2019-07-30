|
|
Mona Viola Strong, 75, of Woodland died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born Aug. 19, 1943 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Paul and Maude (Mains) Krise.
She was employed by Riverside Market, Clearfield, for five years. She had also been employed by Berg Electronics and later had become a certified nursing assistant, working at Ridgeview, Brookline and Marion Manor nursing homes.
In her spare time, she loved to travel, hike, cook and play board games with her grandchildren. Her favorite board games to play were Yahtzee and Dominoes.
She was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Woodland, where she had enjoyed playing the organ for worship.
She's survived by two children, Cheryl K. Davis and her husband, Norman of Clearfield and Richard P. Fontenoy and his wife, Carla of Choctaw, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Hannah and Ian Fontenoy of Oklahoma, Heather and James Ogden of Clearfield and Jacqueline, Joelle and Jenna Super of Harrisburg; three great-granddaughters, Dana and Helaina Peteuil and Aubrey Michele Super; and a brother, Ron Krise and his wife, Norma of Clearfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Strong; a daughter, Michele R. Fontenoy; a sister, Nellie Maines; a brother, Leo Krise; and a niece, Mona 'Tiny' Welker.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, with Pastor Gregg Kohlhepp officiating.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to ALS Association, Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019