Morris S. "Moe" Kephart


1942 - 2020
Morris S. "Moe" Kephart Obituary
Morris S. "Moe" Kephart, 77, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Born April 24, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Sheridan S. and Marietta (Butterbaugh) Kephart.

Along with his wife, Marilyn (Shaw) Kephart, he's survived by one daughter, Carla Straw and her companion, Shawn of West Decatur and two sons, Frank Kephart and his wife, Wanda of Madera and Morris Paul Kephart and his companion, Valerie of Osceola Mills.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church with Pastor Beth Stutler officiating.

Burial will be at the Stoneville Cemetery in West Decatur.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020
