Myrtle Ilene Robb Rech, 77, of Philipsburg died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at UPMC Altoona. She was born April 3, 1942 in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Lloyd Charles and Dolores (Seese) Grove.
On Aug. 5, 2006 in Penns Creek, she was married to her second husband, Joseph A. Rech, who survive along with two daughters, Kendra Long of Center Hall and Denise June and her husband, Bob of Jersey Shore and one son, Shawn Robb and his wife, Jen of Centre Hall.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019