Nadine Marie Solensky, 81, of the Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield and formerly of Osceola Mills and (Chester Hill), Philipsburg, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Born Oct. 31, 1938 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Edward B. and Anna (Rayko) Solensky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic in Osceola Mills.
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, Osceola Mills. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
