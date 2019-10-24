|
Nancy A. "Sue" Hemphill, 75, of Frenchville died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Mrs. Hemphill was born March 12, 1944 in Clearfield, the daughter of Fred and Clara (Thomas) Evans.
She's survived by three children, Truby Hemphill and his wife, Serena of Curwensville, Missy Renaud and her husband, Walter of Bigler and Daniel Hemphill and his wife, Missy of Frenchville.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield.
An additional viewing will be held from 1 p.m. Monday until the hour of services at the Clearfield Alliance Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg and Dr. Duane White co-officiating. Burial will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Eden.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019