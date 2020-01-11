|
Nancy E. Godissart, 65, of Clearfield died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born April 12, 1954 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Melvin Bumbarger Sr. and Carman E. (Lucas) Bumbarger.
She's survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Frank Godissart of Clearfield, and three children, Ronald Heichel Jr. and his wife, Sue of Florida, April Shuey and her husband, Tim of Philipsburg and Shaun Heichel and his wife, Bobbi of Mineral Springs.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the hour of services.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home in Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020