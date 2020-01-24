Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Young


1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Nancy E. Young Obituary
Nancy E. Young, 79, of DuBois died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Nelson's Golden Years.

Born Sept. 21, 1940 in Jamestown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William "Harvey" and Virginia (Abers) Johnson.

She's survived by her son, David Allen Young and his wife, Heather of Falconer, N.Y.

There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -