Nancy E. Young, 79, of DuBois died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born Sept. 21, 1940 in Jamestown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William "Harvey" and Virginia (Abers) Johnson.
She's survived by her son, David Allen Young and his wife, Heather of Falconer, N.Y.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
