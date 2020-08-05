Nancy J. Brown, 80, of Houtzdale, PA died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home.



Born on June 10, 1940 in Philipsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Daughenbaugh) Frantz.



The Funeral Service will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the I.O.O.F Cemetery Chapel in Brisbin, PA: with Rev. Christine Roe officiating. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Brisbin, PA.



Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA.



All guests are requested to follow current guidelines concerning the use of face masks and social distancing.

