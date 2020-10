Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy J. Long, 79, of Clearfield passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at DuBois Nursing Home.



She was born on May 6, 1941 in Clearfield the daughter of the late Joseph S. Marsh, Sr. and Emma Irene (Freeman) Marsh.



The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store