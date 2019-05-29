Home

Nancy J. "Bubba" Moskol


1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Nancy J. "Bubba" Moskol Obituary
Nancy J. "Bubba" Moskol, 76, of Allport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her residence.

Born Dec. 28, 1942 in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Rugh Hemphill.

Surviving are her children, Robin A. Mitchell and her husband, Timothy of Clearfield; Marsha A. Moskol and her significant other, Carl Furlong of Vidalia, Ga.; Michelle Stasko and her husband, John of Clarence; Theresa A. Prinkey and her husband, Raymond of Allport; and Edward A. Moskol Jr. and his wife, Tiffany of Drifting.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will be held immediately following the viewing at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from May 29 to June 1, 2019
