Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Dixon


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Dixon Obituary
Nancy L. Dixon, 76, of West Decatur died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Sept.1, 1943 in Graceton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Grove) Elliott.

She's survived by a daughter, Dionne Martell and her husband, Lee of Chester Hill.

Honoring her wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.