Nancy L. Dixon, 76, of West Decatur died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Sept.1, 1943 in Graceton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Grove) Elliott.
She's survived by a daughter, Dionne Martell and her husband, Lee of Chester Hill.
Honoring her wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019