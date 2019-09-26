Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Nancy L. Kuntz


1944 - 2019
Nancy L. Kuntz, 75, of DuBois died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Aug. 11, 1944 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Wilda (Kiel) Hand Sr.

On July 10, 1965, she married her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Kuntz, who survives along with two daughters, Colleen O'Harah and her husband, Daniel of Reynoldsville and Becky McClure and her husband, Tom of Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Butch Brunner officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
