Nathaniel Allen Canfield, 30, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 as the result of a traffic accident.
Born Dec. 27, 1988 in Clearfield, he was the son of John and Kris (Bennett) Canfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Ben Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019