Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Canfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel Allen Canfield


1988 - 2019
Send Flowers
Nathaniel Allen Canfield Obituary
Nathaniel Allen Canfield, 30, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 as the result of a traffic accident.

Born Dec. 27, 1988 in Clearfield, he was the son of John and Kris (Bennett) Canfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Ben Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathaniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -