Neil D. "Bucky" Buckwalter


1938 - 2019
Neil D. "Bucky" Buckwalter Obituary
Neil D. "Bucky" Buckwalter, 81, of Houtzdale died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Beccaria Township.

Born Sept. 4, 1938 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Merle and Mary Buckwalter.

Surviving are: his beloved wife, Janet (Keith) Buckwalter, and two children, Larry Buckwalter and his wife, Betty Ann of Houtzdale and Deborah Ecklund and her husband, David of Irvona.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with a memorial service immediately following with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.

Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019
