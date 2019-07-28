Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Neldon Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neldon M. Peters


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Neldon M. Peters Obituary
Neldon M. Peters, 84, of Mineral Springs died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1935, the son of the late Charles and Nancy (Wisor) Peters.

He's survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Jane (Wisor) Peters, along with three daughters, Carrielynn Peters and her companion, Nina Boerker of Clearfield, Kelly Graham and her husband, Rodney of Egypt and Shelly Flango and her husband, Anthony of Houtzdale.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle Church with the Rev Darl Ware officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of services Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from July 28 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.