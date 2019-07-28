|
Neldon M. Peters, 84, of Mineral Springs died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1935, the son of the late Charles and Nancy (Wisor) Peters.
He's survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Jane (Wisor) Peters, along with three daughters, Carrielynn Peters and her companion, Nina Boerker of Clearfield, Kelly Graham and her husband, Rodney of Egypt and Shelly Flango and her husband, Anthony of Houtzdale.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle Church with the Rev Darl Ware officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of services Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from July 28 to Aug. 3, 2019