Nettie M. Neville, 89, of Clearfield passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.



She was born Dec. 19, 1929 in Pleasantville, the daughter of Andrew and Cecil (Watson) Neely.



Nettie worked at Short Way for nine years and retired from Target Sportswear after 31 years of service.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was Methodist by faith.



Nettie is survived by her four children, Bobbie Neville of Arkoma, Okla., Mark Neville and his wife, Cindy of Clearfield, Jeff Neville and his wife, Kathy of DuBois and Dianna Nash and her husband, Jim of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren, Bobbie Jo, Beth, Mary Kay, Shannon, Emmie, Ethan, Kyle and Erik; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Smith of Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert J. "Bob" Neville, who passed away Aug. 19, 1973; two sons, Mike Neville and Chris Neville; two brothers, Andy and Alex Neely; and a sister, Helen Hepler.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Stewarts Run Cemetery, Tionesta, Pa., with the Rev. Robert Way officiating.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Stewarts Run Cemetery Association, c/o Andrew Neely, P.O. Box 57, Tionesta, PA 16353.



The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019