Neva L. Shirey, 81, of Bald Hill, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside.



Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Monday from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM. Masks MUST be worn at the funeral home.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be in the Congress Hill Cemetery, LeContes Mills.

