Nicholas R. "Nick" Hurtack, 86, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.



Nicholas was born on December 12, 1933, in Hawk Run, a son of the late Michael and Pauline (Pintus) Hurtack.



Nick was married on December 12, 1959, in Hawk Run, to the former Margaret L. "Peggy" Gilson, who survives at home.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 pm, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg, with Mark D. Breakey, Nick's son-in-law, officiating.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm; and on Wednesday, from Noon until the time of the service.



All guests are requested to follow current guidelines concerning the use of facemasks and social distancing.



Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

