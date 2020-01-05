Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Nicole Jean Keith


1970 - 2020
Nicole Jean Keith Obituary
Nicole Jean Keith, 49, of Philipsburg died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Born Jan. 4, 1970 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of Bonnie (Kerstetter) Lilyquist of Howard and the late Allen Corl.

Along with her mother, she's survived by one son, Ethan E. Swarm and his wife, Brittany of Philipsburg.

There will be no viewing or funeral services.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
