Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Norean Nearhood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norean Nearhood


1931 - 2019
Send Flowers
Norean Nearhood Obituary
Norean Nearhood, 88, of Winburne and a guest of Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the center.

Born June 27, 1931 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Eliza Shadeck McDonald.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie Gunsallus and her husband, Jim of Snow Shoe; Dennis Nearhood of Winburne; Karen Craft and her husband, Melvin of Frenchville; Ronald Nearhood of Nokesville, Va.; and Wendy Smay of Brockport.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.

Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Cemetery, Hyde.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -