|
|
|
Norean Nearhood, 88, of Winburne and a guest of Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the center.
Born June 27, 1931 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Eliza Shadeck McDonald.
Surviving are her children, Bonnie Gunsallus and her husband, Jim of Snow Shoe; Dennis Nearhood of Winburne; Karen Craft and her husband, Melvin of Frenchville; Ronald Nearhood of Nokesville, Va.; and Wendy Smay of Brockport.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Cemetery, Hyde.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019