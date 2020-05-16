Norma J. Read, 86, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Knickerbocker Villa.



She was born on September 26, 1933 in Curwensville the daughter of the late Earl and Inez (Hoover) Aughenbaugh. On October 10, 1964 she married George Eldon Read, who preceded her in death on January 30, 1998.



Funeral services will be private with Pastor Mark Brower officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

