Norma Jean Connor, 79, of DuBois died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Jan. 21, 1941 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Virginia D. (Nolder) Braund.
She's survived by five children, Donnie Connor and his wife, Sherry of Reynoldsville, Scott "Buzz" Connor and his wife, Rhonda of DuBois, Fred Connor and his wife, Virginia of Brockway, Edward Connor and his wife, Dawn of DuBois and Robert Connor and his wife, Kristy of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Harold Hills officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2020