Norma Jean Robison, 89, formerly of Port Matilda, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg.



Born April 25, 1931 in West Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Esther M. (Eckley) McQuillen.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating.



Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband Jim in the Black Oak United Methodist Cemetery, Port Matilda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store