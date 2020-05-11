Norma Jean Robison
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Robison, 89, formerly of Port Matilda, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg.

Born April 25, 1931 in West Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Esther M. (Eckley) McQuillen.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating.

Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband Jim in the Black Oak United Methodist Cemetery, Port Matilda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved