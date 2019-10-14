Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Norma R. Shaffer


1937 - 2019
Norma R. Shaffer Obituary
Norma R. Shaffer, 82, of DuBois (Sabula area) died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at her home.

Born March 12, 1937 in Penfield, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Lamb) Rogers.

On July 3, 1967 in Winchester, Va., she married her husband of 52 years, George W. Shaffer, who survives along with a daughter, Jacqueline Ann Rebo of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
