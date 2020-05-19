Norman G. Rafferty, age 86 of DuBois, PA passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.



He was born on September 5, 1933, to the late Matthew and Lenore (Shaw) Rafferty.



He married Elizabeth Hoyt on April 4, 1959 at St. Bonaventure in Grampian, PA. She survives.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



The Mass will be live streamed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM and may be viewed by visiting www.facebook/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch.



Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Grampian, PA.



