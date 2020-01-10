|
Norman Gary Greene, 78, of Curwensville and formerly of Charlestown, Md., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born May 17, 1941 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Norman B. and Verna M. (Moore) Greene. Surviving is a son, Michael Greene of Elkton, Md.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020