|
|
|
Norman H. Gruendler, 82, formerly of Lanse and a resident of Dayspring Personal Care Home, Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the home.
Born June 24, 1937 in Winburne, he was the son of the late Gustave and Anna (Schwiderske) Gruendler.
Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly Chelton and her husband, James of Winburne.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Friends will be received again from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Morrisdale (Forest), with Pastor Kenneth Zitsch officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020