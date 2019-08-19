Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
Norman J. "Bo" Myers


1948 - 2019
Norman J. "Bo" Myers Obituary
Norman J. " Bo" Myers, 71, of Philipsburg died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Rush Township, RD Philipsburg.

He was born May 1, 1948 in Philipsburg, a son of Helen C. (Czap) Beveridge, who survives of Philipsburg, and the late Harmon M. "Bo" Myers.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

A Panikhida Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the funeral home.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home, with Fr. Peter Benyo, officiating.

Burial with military honors will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019
