Norman Overman, 58, of Stump Creek, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home, after battling cancer.



A memorial service will be held for Norman and Roxann both on June 20, 2020 the in Chestnut Grove at 1 p.m. and a celebration of life will be after at 3 p.m. at Little Leo between Big Run and Punxsutawny.

