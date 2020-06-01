Norman Overman
1962 - 2020
Norman Overman, 58, of Stump Creek, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home, after battling cancer.

A memorial service will be held for Norman and Roxann both on June 20, 2020 the in Chestnut Grove at 1 p.m. and a celebration of life will be after at 3 p.m. at Little Leo between Big Run and Punxsutawny.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Chestnut Grove
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Little Leo
Funeral services provided by
PA Simple Cremation
113 N Third Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(888) 602-7976
