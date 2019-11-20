|
|
Oprha Lou Kane, 88, of Clearfield went to be with Jesus surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
She was born Aug. 12, 1931 in McVeytown, the daughter of the late Russell E. and Millie (Rupert) Stine.
She was a graduate of McVeytown High School and had attended Juniata College. She, along with her husband, had been the co-owners of the former Radio Shack in Clearfield.
She was a lifetime member of the Centre Grove United Methodist Church, and was active with the United Methodist Women. She also had volunteered at the Clearfield Hospital as an escort.
She's survived by her four children, Jim Kane and his wife, Pam, Nancy Hummel and her husband, Ron, Ruth Ann Kane and Chris M. Kane and his wife, Pammy, all of Clearfield; nine grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Howard Heckler of Lansdale; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her generation, having been preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph J. Kane Sr., who she married June 9, 1951 and who passed away March 26, 1990; a daughter, Candace Kane Gormont; a grandson, Adam Daniel Kane; and three sisters, Lillian Runk, Zelda Madrick and Elma Heckler.
She was devoted to loving and taking care of her children and family. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and being in the kitchen.
She will forever be remembered for her homemade applesauce and chocolate chip cookies. She could cry with those who cried and laugh with those who laughed.
She had the compassion of angels and the strength of a lion king. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior!
John 14:2: "In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you."
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hyde Wesleyan Church with her son, Jim Kane and Pastor Stevan Sheets co-officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. Sunday until the time of service at the church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Fayette Resources, 1 Millennium Dr., Suite 2, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019