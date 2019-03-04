|
P. John "Jack" Sankey, 76, of (Bald Eagle) Tyrone and formerly of Osceola Mills and Houtzdale, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hearthside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in State College.
Born Nov. 1, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Norma G. (Hovis) Sankey.
Along with his wife, Janet L. (Baker) Sankey, he is survived by two daughters, Lisa Wonderling of Dunedin Fla., and Tawney Sankey of Asheville, N.C.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.
Burial will be at the Bald Eagle Cemetery, (Bald Eagle) Tyrone.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019
