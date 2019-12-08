|
Panagiota "Pota" Poulos, 79, of DuBois died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born June 19, 1940 in Anthousa, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Eleni (Bouvious) Freskas.
On Feb. 17, 1963, she married Thomas V. Poulos, who survives along with two sons, Vasilios "Bill" Poulos and his wife, Evelyn of Newark, Del., and Nicholas Poulos of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Parastas will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church with Fr. Mark Meholick as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019