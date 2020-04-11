|
Patricia A. Serafini, age 79, of Pennsylvania Furnace, PA passed away on April 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 4, 1941 in Philipsburg, PA to the late Roy A. and Lena (Bellotti) Hahn. She is survived by one sister, Karen Kordes (husband Marty), of Haymarket Virginia. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sister Mary Madeleine Hahn.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020