Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Patricia Ann Kuzemchock


1957 - 2020
Patricia Ann Kuzemchock Obituary
Patricia Ann Kuzemchock, 62, of Frenchville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born Oct. 7, 1957 in Enid, Okla., she was the daughter of John S. Whitesell Jr. of Martinsburg and the late Mary Jane (Hull) Whitesell.

On April 24, 1982 in Bedford, she wed Walter Alan Kuzemchock, who survives at home.

There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
